Gazette on lockdown extension

Keeping operation of mass transport suspended like before, the government has extended the ongoing strict lockdown started from April 5 till May 5 this year aiming at containing the deadly coronavirus spread in the country.

However, the passengers from eight countries would be allowed to enter the country during the lockdown. But, they must follow the health guidelines announced by the government including mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued a gazette notification extending the ongoing lockdown from April 28 to

May 5. With the extension, the ongoing restriction on people and vehicular movement will complete its one month tenure.

According to the notification, shops, markets and shopping malls will remain open from 10:00am to 8:00pm during the time. However, the authorities must have to maintain the health guidelines strictly.

Besides, public and private offices will be closed as usual. However, emergency services will be in operation. Factories will also remain open maintaining health guidelines.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) circular, passengers from eight countries will be allowed to enter the country till May 5. The countries are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Singapore, China and the UAE.

Public transports will remain closed. But, the domestic flights will remain operative during the period.

Limited restrictions were in place in the country from April 5 to April 11 to tame the second wave of the pandemic. Later, it was extended till April 13. A one-week nationwide strict lockdown was enforced from April 14, which was extended later till April 28.

The government, however, lifted some of the restrictions, including opening of the markets, shops and shopping malls. Later, it has given permission to operate domestic flights in a limited scale. But, following the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Council of Covid-19 Pandemic, the government has already sealed the borders with India, so that deadly Indian variant of the virus cannot enter the country.







