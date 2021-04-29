Lockdown robs daily wage earners of work, dignity



People waiting for relief in front of Shahjahanpur Graveyard in the capital on Wednesday amid countrywide lockdown. More and more of Dhaka's poorest are hitting the streets in search of food, aid, and financial assistance. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Visiting various parts of the city it was found that poor and destitute are sitting or standing around all vantage points and squares of the capital. Whenever they see a car or a rickshaw or a motorcycle stop they rush to the vehicle and seek help.

Besides, since all markets and shopping malls are open amid the lockdown so many poor people are gathering around the markets and in front of shopping malls to get help from the shoppers.

Generally, during the month of Ramadan people in the country show generosity to the poor and destitute and take part in charity work. As a result, some occasional beggars are seen at this time on the city streets. But, this year the government imposed lockdown has geared up the number of helpless people.

Kutub Mia, a day labourer sitting at Russel Square, told the Daily Observer, "I have been workless for several weeks. There is no food at home. Usually, my basic family necessities are met from my daily income. Now, we are facing hardship."

Billal Hossain, a transport worker seeking help from people at Mohammadpur Bus Stand area, said, "I worked as a helper in a city bus service. Our bus service remains stopped for around a month. Many days have gone without income. So, without finding any other way I am seeking help from the people.

"I know it is a shameful work. But, I have been forced to do so to manage some foods for my family members," he added.

Many rich and solvent people were seen to help the poor and destitute sitting or standing in different squares of the city streets and markets. At the same time, many lose temper being nagged by these beggars.

Atique Hassan, a government employee, said, "I have come out from home to buy some necessary items for my family. When I reached at market then some people surrounded me and they were begging money or food. Looking all faces it seemed to me that they all are not professional beggars."

"Current hard situation has made a large number of low income people into beggars. The government and the policymakers should think properly about this class of people before imposing lockdown," he added.

Meanwhile, a businessman Fazal Ahmed said a number of people are taking the scope of lockdown. They are begging not only for food support but also they have made it as a profession and business.

"Genuine beggars are facing problems due to competition from a band of new entrants into the profession," he added.

However, the country is passing through the worst time. Covid-19 infections and death rate are surging alarmingly. Considering these the government has imposed countrywide complete lockdown from April 14.

Besides, a survey report prepared by development agency BRAC said that Coronavirus has affected people's income and food security. 14 per cent of low income people have no food at home due to the Covid-19 impact.







