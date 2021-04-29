10-member medical board formed for Khaleda’s treatment

Video
Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

A 10-member medical board was formed on Wednesday for the treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda at Evercare Hospital in the capital where she was admitted on Tuesday night.
"A 10-member medical board with seven physicians from Evercare Hospital and three others from her medical team, including Dr FM Siddiqui, me, and Dr Al Mamun, was formed today (Wednesday)," said Khaleda's personal medical team member and party vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.
Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he also
said the medical board reviewed the reports of her tests that have so far been conducted.
"They also recommended conducting some more tests," Zahid added.
He said the medical board also added some new medicines to the prescription that the BNP chief was following during her treatment at her residence for Covid infection and other complications. "Alhamdulillah, she (Khaleda) is doing well."
Zahid said some of the tests suggested by the medical board will be done on Wednesday while the rest on Thursday. "On completion of the tests, the overall treatment plan for Madam (Khaleda) will be made after reviewing all the reports."
The medical board was formed headed by Evercare Hospital's Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.
On Tuesday midnight, Khaleda, infected with coronavirus, was admitted to the Evercare Hospital temporarily for her thorough health checkup.
But doctors said her fresh CT scan report conducted on Tuesday suggests that she made a good recovery from Covid as she has no symptoms of the virus.
Earlier on April 14, Khaleda was taken to the Evercare Hospital for the CT scan and later doctors said a very nominal infection was found in her lungs.
Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 test on April 10 as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus.
She underwent the second Covid-19 test on April 14 her report was positive.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.
She was released from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) the same day, and she has been staying at her Gulshan house since then.
On August 27 last year, the government extended her release for six more months and it was extended again for six months on March 15 last.
On February 8, 2018, Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her jail term.
Khaleda was found guilty in another corruption case the same year. Her party claims both the cases are politically motivated.    -UNB


