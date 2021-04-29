Video
Those behind Muniyaâ€™s death to  face justice: Minister

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan on Wednesday said those who will be found responsible for the death of Mosarat Jahan Muniya must be brought to justice.
The minister came up with the remark while responding to a question from reporters at his Dhanmondi residence on Wednesday.
"I clearly say that everything will go as per the law…the law will take its own course.  Whoever is the culprit will face the
trial. So, we can say more about it only after investigation," he added.
Police on Monday recovered the hanging body of Mosarat Jahan, 21, daughter of late Shafiqur Rahman, a freedom fighter of Monoharpur in Cumilla district, from a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan area.
Following the recovery of her body, the victim's sister, Nusrat Jahan, filed a case under section 306 of Bangladesh Penal Code with Gulshan Police Station around 1:30 am on Tuesday.
In the case, Nusrat Jahan made Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, as the lone accused of abetting the death of the 21-year-old college student. -UNB


