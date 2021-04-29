Bashundhara MD seeks anticipatory bail, hearing today

Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of the Bashundhara Group, has filed a petition with the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed over the suicide of a college girl at a Gulshan flat.

The petition was filed by a lawyer on Wednesday on behalf of Sayem Sobhan Anvir with the virtual HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman. The court is likely to hear

the petition today.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on Anvir, barring him from leaving the country following a petition filed by the Investigation Officer of the case.

College student-Mosarat Jahan Muniya was found hanging at a flat in Dhaka's Gulshan area on Monday evening. The victim's sister filed the case with Gulshan Police Station under Section 306 of the Penal Code. Citing from the primary information of the physicians who conducted her autopsy, police said that Muniya committed suicide.



