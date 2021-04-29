77 die, 2,955 more infected with C-19

The country saw 77 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 11,305, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 11,305 and the death rate stands at 1.50 per cent. At least 2,955 new infections were recorded during the period, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,54,614, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 10.48 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.91 per cent.

As many as 28,206 samples were tested at 358 labs across the country in the last 24 hours. At least 5,392 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,72,319 and the recovery rate at 89.09 per cent.

Among the deceased, 43 were men, and 34 were women. Of them, 76 died at hospitals across the country while one died at home. Forty-six of the dead were in Dhaka Divisions, nine in Chattogram, seven in Khulna, five each in Rajshahi and Barishal, two each in Sylhet and Mymensingh, and one was Rangpur divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that among the total deceased across the country, 8,269 were men and 3,036 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,151,912 lives and infected 149,446,904 people across the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to Worldometer. As many as 127,124,459 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



