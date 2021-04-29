Noise pollution in Dhaka city 3 times than tolerable level

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin has said noise pollution in Dhaka city is currently three times more than the tolerable level and as a result, around half a crore people are at health risk.

The Minister for Environment said this while delivering speech as the chief guest at a virtual workshop on the occasion of 'International Noise Awareness Day-2021' on Wednesday.

The minister said the government is working sincerely to control noise pollution. The Dhaka South City Corporation has been contacted to implement a silent zone around the Secretariat, the minister said.

The plan will be implemented after the pandemic only when the situation is normal. At present, all (9) city corporations, including the Agargaon area, have been declared 'silent zone' which include hospitals, educational institutions and administrative areas.

Various agencies including the Department of Environment, Bangladesh Police, City Corporation, BRTS will work together to make all silent areas noise free.

If necessary, steps will be taken to change existing laws, introduce new laws and strictly enforce existing laws, he said.

Noise pollution is constantly taking place in the house and outside the house without any reason.

"We all should avoid making unnecessary noises. To this end, children need to be made noise-conscious from childhood," the minister said.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Ziaul Hasan NDC, Former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof. Pran Gopal Dutta and Project Director and Department of Environment Additional Director General Md. Humayun Kabir (Joint Secretary) spoke on the occasion.

The workshop was also attended by representatives of various ministries, police departments, transport sector, city corporations, non-governmental organizations, health experts, researchers and the media.

The use of unwanted horns in vehicles in residential areas, noise in construction work, noise generated through sound box at various social, political, religious events is constantly causing noise pollution which is hampering the normal life of the people. The minister urged everyone to be sincere in making themselves aware of the various harmful effects of noise pollution in order to lead a quality life.



