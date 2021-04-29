Boro paddy procurement from farmers begins

The government on Wednesday started procurement of Boro paddy directly from farmers at Tk27 per kilogram through the Directorate General of Food (DG Food).

The government purchase of Boro paddy is aimed at ensuring incentives for farmesr so that they are encouraged to grow more paddy in future.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the procurement activities through virtual conferencing with the DG Food's field level officials from his official residence in Dhaka.

On April 22, the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry decided to procure 11.5 lakh metric tonnes of boiled and non-boiled rice from the rice miller owners and 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy directly from farmers.

On April 26, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder gave announcement of the procurement activities through a press conference.

In response to a query, Sadhan Majumder said the government wanted to buy more paddy directly from farmers so that they were encouraged. But, their main obstacle is shortage of space in the public godowns for preserving paddy.

The government is planning to establish paddy silos in all upazilas to preserve paddy procuring locally. A project was forwarded to the Planning Commission for placing the proposal before the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), he said.

"But, the proposal was not given clearance. Sending the proposal back, the ECNEC approved a pilot project to set up five paddy silos initially with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes each. Now, the ministry is working to establish some 170 paddy silos with donors' support. A proposal would be sent to the Planning Commission soon," he added.

He claimed that once the silos are established, several lakh tonnes of paddy would be bought from farmers.

In the launching ceremony, Food Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum, Director General of DG Food Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, deputy commissioners and high officials of nine districts, DG Food officials of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions, farmers and rice mill owners joined virtually and expressed their opinion on achieving the success of the drive.

The Minister asked the officials and employees of the DG Food to work sincerely for achieving the target of the government to buy paddy and rice from local procurement.

He also asked them to ensure paddy procurement from the farmers without creating any hassle.





