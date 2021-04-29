Approval to ‘Sinopharm’, ‘Sputnik V’ production

A Cabinet committee has approved a proposal on producing Chinese corona vaccine 'Sinopharm' and Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V' in the country.

The proposal was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday.

The government has already made a policy decision to bring coronavirus vaccines from China and Russia. Bangladesh has also signed an agreement with these two countries for the joint production of coronavirus vaccine.

After the meeting, the Finance Minister told reporter that the decision was taken at today's [Wednesday] meeting (China and Russian vaccines produce in the country). Later, the pharmaceutical companies with which the two countries will have an agreement will start producing vaccines.

Shahida Akhter, Additional Secretary of Cabinet Division, said, "There were two proposals for the purchase of kits and health care items at the Health Ministry today (Wednesday). As India has stopped exporting vaccines, today's meeting with two companies from Russia and China to get vaccines from alternative sources has given policy approval to some Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to produce vaccines. However, it is not yet finalized which pharmaceutical companies would produce the vaccine."

"Russia's Sputnik-V and China's Sinopharm vaccines have been approved for production," she added.

Earlier, on April 22, Bangladesh signed an agreement with Russia to jointly produce a coronavirus vaccine. However, the government will jointly produce vaccines with the country as well as buy vaccines commercially. On the other hand, on Tuesday, the Chinese Defence Minister visited Bangladesh and signed an agreement with the government to give vaccine.





