Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:17 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Pfizer’s oral drug for Covid could be ready next year, says CEO

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NEW YORK, Apr 28: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said that an oral drug for treating coronavirus could be ready next year adding the company is working on two antivirals, an oral and an injectable.
"We are actually on two, one is injectable and the other one an oral (antiviral)... Particularly the attention is on the oral for the world and of us because provides several advantages and one of them is that you don't need to go to the hospital to get the treatment of which is the case with all the injectables so far but you can get it home," Bourla told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday, as cited by The Hill.     -ANI



