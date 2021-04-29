Video
E-poster published on Sheikh Jamal’s birthday

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

An e-poster was published at the initiative of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking 68th birthday of Sheikh Jamal, son of Bangabandhu.
The national implementation committee requested all to spread the specially designed e-poster widely in electronic, online and social media on behalf of the committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -BSS



