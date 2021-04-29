

Riverbanks: A lucrative source of solar energy



Our major river banks can clearly provide enough land to generate a staggering 15,000MW solar power by 2041. According to the Delta Plan 2100, fresh land will become available from river dredging. Hence, land accretion for riverbank based solar power generation depends on whether a project is taken on in line with the delta plan.



However, setting up large scale solar plants on river banks would also contribute in preserving agricultural land and reduce carbon emission in the country. Currently, 490MW of power comes from solar energy, with 143MW on-grid and 347MW off-grid. Solar power generation will reach to 2,665MW in 2031 and 8,000MW in 2041 even without taking any extra initiatives.



But 20,000MW of power could be generated if this sector receives both international support and government patronage. In addition, it is estimated that if solar energy sector get reliable international financial support, power generation will reach up to 30,000MW by 2041.



It's roughly estimated, this amount of electricity will be equivalent of 40 per cent of total electricity generation capacity in 2041. At the same time, it is important to mention that Bangladesh has a plan to generate 10 per cent of total power from renewable sources by 2041.



Unfortunately, Bangladesh lags behind in reducing carbon emission, green society development and clean innovation. According to the Green Future Index prepared by MIT Technology Review, Bangladesh ranks 69th on the index among 76 countries.



Different industrial units in the country are making their own LNG-based captive power plants instead of using solar technology. Under the context, popularizing the use of solar energy both in domestic and industrial level is a must in order to reduce the use of fossil fuel.



Once the country successfully untaps the potentials of solar energy, it will be one of the leading countries in the world in clean energy generation or SDG-7.



Though riverbanks avail sunlight for a longer time of the day, there are some challenges in installing the solar panels in such vulnerable soft soil. Stormy weather, river erosion and floods are common incidents in the riverbanks. If the delta plan is properly implemented, which is related to SDG-13, only then natural calamities as floods and riverbank erosion will be controlled properly.



According to the National Solar Energy Action Plan 2021-2041, uncultivable and uninhabitable land along river banks and low lying river islands of the country can be used to meet the land requirements for solar power generation.