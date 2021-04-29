Single-use plastics and domestic jute market

Dear Sir

Many countries across the world are gradually squeezing the use of single-use plastics. Bangladesh lags far behind in this matter, posing a threat to the environment and health. Industry insiders, experts blame government's negligence for growing use of plastics.



The use of plastics has been on an upward trend in the country amid the pandemic, for which the lack of monitoring by the authorities concerned is largely to be blamed. The grim story does not just stop there: the growing use of plastics apparently hampers the potential market of alternative jute products. Many involved with the jute sector and working on environmental issues said the domestic market of jute goods could have expanded had the government stopped the production and marketing of illegal plastic products, including single-use ones. In January last year, the High Court ordered the government to ban single-use plastics in coastal areas and in hotels and restaurants within a year to combat pollution. Progress in light of the order is yet to be visible.



Stakeholders have found a lack of political commitment and feeble leadership to be responsible for the situation. Shaping visionary policy, awareness building campaigns and strict enforcement of the law can help to cut down plastic use.



Sujon Sarker

Over email