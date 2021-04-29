

Humanitarian practices to end brutality over humanity



Humanity and brutality are two qualitative terms that stand opposite to each other. When humanity declines, brutality inclines. Brutality is vigilant, when humanity is absent.Humanity means three different things: a species; a behaviour, and a global identity. The historical relationship between these different dimensions inclusively denotes humanity.



Humanity as ethical behaviour describes a certain moral value that we can see operating across humankind as kindness and compassion for one another. Humanity as global identity refers to a single global identity across all human societies. This global identity is a meta identity which transcends smaller identities shaped by culture, nation, class, political opinion and religion. The purpose of this single political humanity is to build a human "we" in which can share a common species consciousness as one group sharing a single planetary "home" and so work together on common problems and common opportunities that face the whole of humanity.



We become very shocked when we can't see any real practice of humanitarian behaviours in the contextual concepts of humanity. Instead, we do find tremendous violence of humanity all over the world. If we look around the world, don't we all wonder why we are such a violent species in our society? What are the origins of humanity? Rapes, cold-blooded murders, looting, arson, hooliganism, the comprehensive list ends with the use of nuclear weapons. Right from bullying and ragging in schools and colleges to ridiculing and looking down upon men who cry and cannot endure physical pain, we all accept violence as part of our social life. The behaviour of the responsible persons of state toward the labourer gentle food earning people speaks of very abnormal and brutal dealings. In the emergency period when man comes out to mitigate their hunger by hard work, the police's behaviour is really disappointing and refers to the violence of humanity. Don't we think this is incomprehensibly brutal to our fellow beings? How a man can torture another being a fellow being to each other?



Brutality is extreme cruelty, deliberate violent meanness. It's the state of being a brute. Many criminals; especially murderers, rapists, and abusers are guilty of brutality. Police brutality is what happens when the cops use extreme unnecessary force. Brutality is a strong word; just slapping someone isn't quite brutality. Brutality is more like beating a person with a tire iron.



Human history is replete with violence against its own kind, and if we look at our history closely, our evolution has been more significant for the destruction of fellow beings. From wooden to nuclear weapons, we have spent bewilderingly copious amounts of time, energy and intellect in creating and perfecting weapons to use against ourselves. We glorify ourselves for the manner of our evolution from cave-dwellers to the technological advances we have achieved in present times, but we do not talk about what we have done against ourselves in the same breath.



If we look at the present world we can see the brutality is dominating over humanity. For a very minor issue man is falling in the fight against man. Brutality range is violently increasing and affecting humanity.



Recently, some incidences of frontier fighting between police administration and some other political parties as well as Hefajat- e- Islam made us so saddened that humanity level has seriously decayed from mankind of Banfgladesh. Due to brutal behaviour of the police, many lives of the general people have been lost in the country. Whatever the offence was there, violently shooting was not expected. Seeing the brutality of the police, a political researcher said, "Police ruthlessness or police viciousness is legitimately characterized as a social liberties infringement where officials practice unjustifiable or inordinate power against a subject." The usage of force by the police department on the other pointer is described as "amount of effort required by police to compel compliance by an unwilling subject". This is something officers are legally entitled to.



Police officers are expected to use reasonable force and weapons according to a particular situation. It is also said that while deciding the use of force on a suspect the most crucial factor to be considered by the officer should be the justification of that force. The National Institute of Justice has also laid an important guideline for police when using force i.e. "force continuum" depending on the situation. It defines the levels of force as Officer's presence, Verbalization, Empty- hand controls, Less-Lethal force, and lethal force. These types of forces are expected to be used in the range but are used as an option by the officials instead. In a report, it is stated that, every year hundreds and thousands of people fall prey to police violence illegitimately.



This is saddening how incidents of police violence are vigorously increasing all over the country even the world, how during this time of pandemic too, where the whole nation is relying on the law, government and the police for their survival, incidents of police brutality are coming forward.



The fact is that the law expects humanity should no longer be violated and the nation also requests the government for controlling hostility, cruelty, vicious activity and brutality among the citizens of the country. To develop humanity and extinguish brutality, the following practices should be ensured among all human beings.



a. Love to each other: Loving individuals value close relationships with others, in particular those in which sharing and caring are reciprocated. Love can be expressed toward those we depend on, toward those who depend on us, and toward those we feel romantic, sexual, and emotional attraction to. This strength allows people to put their trust in others and make them a priority in making decisions. They experience a sense of deep contentment from their devotion.



b. Kindness and generosity: Kindness consists of doing favors and good deeds for others without the expectation of personal gain. This strength requires respect for others but also includes emotional affection. Kind people find joy in the act of giving and helping other people, regardless of their degree of relatedness or similarity.



c. Social Intelligence: Socially intelligent individuals are aware of the emotions and intentions of themselves and others. No matter what the social situation is, they attempt to make everyone involved feel comfortable and valued. Socially intelligent people are perceptive of others' feelings and honest about their own, and are generally adept at fostering healthy.



In the above description, we can say if we want to extinguish the brutal mentality from us, we have to practice the humanitarian qualitative in our daily life. As humanity is related to the positive and compassionate deeds of human beings, we always do the best practices in building an environment where brutality is disappeared by the strong vigilance of humanity. Brutality begets all destructive works and allure to the extreme jeopardization and moral decay of mankind and resultantly political unrest, mental disorder, emotional chaos and humanity disaster increase in the society. Brutal behaviour whatever it is from police, political parties or any revolt groups is to be controlled by the law enforcement of the government. Otherwise, we may have to wait for seeing the severest brutality over humanity, which may exceed the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The writer is an Education Researcher and Principal, Daffodil International School, Dhaka



