

Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh



Cost and Benefit of the graduation to developing country:

Cost: Preference erosion can occur when export partners eliminate preference expands the number of preference beneficiaries or lowers their MFN tariffs without lowering preferential tariffs proportionately. Bangladesh exports clothing receive unilateral preferences from EU under EBA. The preferential advantage that Bangladesh is enjoying over India, Vietnam and China due to duty free market access at present will be eroded effective from 2029 and our exports will face direct competition from these other competing countries.



Bangladesh will also no longer be eligible for preferential market access as a LDC in various Regional Trade Agreements (RTAs) in terms of rules of origin condition. For instance, APTA emphasized on local value content, SAFTA on non-originating material and EU on single stage transformation for considering the rules of origin.



Special and differential treatment (SDT) provisions are specific to LDCs, providing flexibility in the implementation of the rules. With graduation, Bangladesh will no longer have access to such waiver. With the improvements in the per capita income that shift the LDCs from the low income to the lower middle income category of the World Bank and transition of LDC status often called "dual graduation" ceased sources of concessional financing, with the consequence of rising borrowing costs, leaving LDCs with access to resources at higher interest rates and with shorter repayment periods.



Benefit: New identity of Bangladesh as a developing country indicates economic strength and capacity. This helps to attract FDI and lead to global lending agencies enhanced confidence on the ability of the country to pay back loans. Therefore, its credit worthiness and credit rating is expected to improve. Bangladesh will have the opportunity to receive commercial loan from the international market at a competitive interest rate. Besides, there is the possibility of getting loan for large commercial project at competitive rate from global market through sovereign bonds.



Post graduation challenges of Bangladesh: Mainly three types of challenges are apprehended: (1) Challenges with regard to International Support Measures, (2) challenges arising out of changed conditionality of development cooperation, (3) no access in support to the participation of Bangladesh in the United Nations system.



Challenges with regard to International Support Measures (ISMs): Bangladesh's attainment of LMI states in 2015 and the prospect of reaching the next stage of middle income country by the end of 2021 have been made possible by the ISMs that enjoyed since 1975 as a LDC. It is the ISMs again which have helped Bangladesh qualify graduating out of the LDC status by satisfying the eligibility criteria.



Cease in access to ISMs:

Preferential market access for trade: The major challenges for graduating LDCs come in the form of losing various ISMs. The GSP by several countries provided duty free quota free (DFQF) market access for Bangladeshis exports. Under the Everything but Arms (EBA) initiative, the EU, which is the largest market for Bangladeshis apparel export, grant DFQF and special rule of origin (ROO) facilities. Therefore, the loss of DFQF and special ROO will have negative effects on Bangladesh's exports.



Special and differential treatment (SDT): A number of SDT provision are specific to LDCs providing them with enhanced market access, greater flexibility in the implementation of rules and specific attention to their technical assistance needs. Special preferences access from different countries and trading partners will be reduced after transition period starts. Undoubtedly, upon LDC graduation products made in Bangladesh will become more expensive to buyer and consumer in key export markets. Phasing out of benefits associates with the LDC status could present challenges for Bangladesh to integrate into global economy.



Special treatment on obligations and flexibilities under WTO rules: Bangladesh benefits from LDC specific special treatment on obligation and flexibilities under WTO rules. TRIPs is one such agreement provides a general waiver for LDCs till the end of June 2021 resulting to get cheaper text books and other patent related flexibilities. TRIPs pharmaceutical waiver will be available for LDC until the end of 2032. With graduation, Bangladesh will no longer have access to such waiver and may hinder the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh and will stop enjoying the flexibility seven years before the expiry of the globally stipulated preferential period.



Challenges arising out of changed conditionality of development cooperation: Bangladesh would no longer have access to LDCF for climate change, Green Climate Fund (GCF), Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) and Technology Bank for LDCs.



Bangladesh in the United Nation System (UNS): Bangladesh would no longer benefit from ceilings and discounts for contribution to budgets of the UN system and from LDC specific support for travel to UN meeting.



Determining strategy in transition period to face post graduation challenges: During the next five years, Bangladesh needs to prepare herself to face post graduation challenges by taking into account a number of issues.



Advanced infrastructure, skilled human resources and political stability attract foreign investment. The overall capability of the economy has to be improved through technology up gradation, skills endowment, productivity endowment and high competitive strength. In all these areas Bangladesh will need to give high priority by appropriate policy making and high quality implementation.



In the perspective of cessation of ISMs due to the graduation from LDC it is necessary to determine the kind of sector wise impact which will be fall on the economy. These are the export sector specially garment sector (duty free access), agriculture and industrial sector (market access, subsidy and incentive), pharmaceuticals (intellectual property law enforcement) etc. Under this, the preparation shall have to be taken to make Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with neighbouring countries or Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in regional level.



In the post graduation period, Bangladesh will still be eligible for "GSP Plus" and standard GSP benefits for market access. Therefore it is needed to access GSP Plus and for this, required to satisfy income, vulnerability, import share and sustainability criterion. Under sustainability criterion Bangladesh has already ratifies 26 of core 27 international conventions and the only unattended one concern "minimum age for admission to employment".



After graduation Bangladesh will have to go for blended finance that includes loans from the development institutions and other sources with a higher interest rate and shorter repayment period. However, Bangladesh should also explore more resources from institutions such as Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), New Development Bank (NDB) and raising capital through issuing sovereign bonds in international market.



In particular Bangladesh needs to make the necessary preparation ahead of the twelfth ministerial meeting of the WTO to be held in November 2021, where Bangladesh will have to play dual role as LDC during the transition and prospective developing country.



The LDC group has already made a number of submissions including an omnibus proposal of according all existing preferences for twelve more years to all graduating LDCs. Bangladesh can strongly support this proposal. At the same time, Bangladesh now has to take part in various discussions of the WTO considering the future interest as a developing country. So Bangladesh should strengthen its economic diplomacy.



The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on growth, trade, investment, employment, quality of life. Facing them in the midst of transitions from a LDC adds new challenges for Bangladesh. It is known that the value of many index of the economy such as export, imports, private sector investments and the use of debt, internal savings etc declined from pre-Covid situation. Specific activities and initiatives will be required to reverse all these indicators and revert to the previous growth trend.



Bangladesh has to take preparation for the competitiveness and to this end must be made to graduate from market based competitiveness to productivity dependent capabilities. In this case, Bangladesh's comparative advantages need to be transformed into competitiveness through integration of trade, investment and communication.



Graduation from LDC has double edged impact on countries. On the one hand, certain preferential provision in export, provision of subsidy to agriculture and infant industries and access to climate finance are likely to cease after transition from LDC. On the other hand, enhanced confidence of international financial bodies, improved credit rating and higher FDI are expected to benefit Bangladesh after the transition period is completed.

Abdul Quaiyum is a Former

Member, Bangladesh Trade

and Tariff Commission



