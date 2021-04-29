20 lakh metre banned net seized in Pirojpur, Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Apr 28: At least 20.60 lakh metre banned net worth Tk 5 crore have been seized while fishermen were netting hilsa in different rivers during a joint operation by Pirojpur and Bagerhat fisheries offices, and Bangladesh Navy.

BNS Karnaphuli started the operation from April 21 and ended on April 25 and seized 20.60 lakh meter current net used for hilsa netting in different rivers in the districts.

The seized current nets were, later, burnt down, reports our local correspondent quoting the official concerned.