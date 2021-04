Dinajpur DC Khaled Mohammad Zaki distributed nutritious food items

Dinajpur DC Khaled Mohammad Zaki distributed nutritious food items and medicines among the coronavirus-afflicted families in different areas of Sadar Upazila on Tuesday. SP Anwar Hossain, CS Dr Abdul Quddus and Sadar UNO Magfurul Hasan Abbasi were also present at the distribution programme. photo: observer