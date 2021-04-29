Video
Thursday, 29 April, 2021
Countryside

Twelve people die of coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A total 12 people died of coronavirus in different districts including Bhola, Bogura, Barishal and Rajshahi, in three days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A college teacher died of coronavirus in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Golam Kibria, lecturer of Lalmohan Karimunnesa-Hafiz Women's College in the upazila.
After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital last week.
Later, he died at the hospital at night while undergoing treatment.
BOGURA: Three more people including two women died of coronavirus at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the district in the last 24 hours.
Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the matter on Tuesday noon.
The deceased were identified as Shakila Khatun, 57, a resident of Chelopara area in the district; Abdus Sobhan, 71, of Sirajganj; and Dilruba, 65, of Naogaon.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 291 in the district.
BARISHAL:  Three more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Tuesday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 254 here.
Meanwhile, 85 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 48 hours, taking the total virus cases to 14,306 in the division.
Of the newly infected people, 30 are in Barishal District.
RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 471 here.
Meanwhile, 136 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 31,330 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Monday noon.
He said the highest 290 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 67 people died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 17 people died in Chapainawabganj, 33 in Naogaon, 17 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 13 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 27,254 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,561 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


