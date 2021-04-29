Young girl kills self at Nikli of Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 28: A young girl killed self by hanging in Nikli Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Moni Aktar, 19, was the daughter of Helal Uddin of Village Dharishar in the upazila.

According to police sources, Moni was in mental disorder and committed suicide by wrapping veil with house ceiling fan.

Officer-in-Charge of Nikli Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam confirmed the matter.

An unnatural death (UD) case has been lodged with the PS in this connection.






