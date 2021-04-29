Video
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:15 AM
Home Countryside

Young girl kills self at Nikli of Kishoreganj

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 28: A young girl killed self by hanging in Nikli Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
Deceased Moni Aktar, 19, was the daughter of Helal Uddin of Village Dharishar in the      upazila.
According to police sources, Moni was in mental disorder and committed suicide by wrapping veil with house ceiling fan.
Officer-in-Charge of Nikli Police Station (PS) Shamsul Alam confirmed the matter.
An unnatural death (UD) case has been lodged with the PS in  this connection.


