129 more contract corona in three districts

A total of 129 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Noakhali, Kishoreganj and Bogura, in two days.

NOAKHALI: Some 63 more people have contacted novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate of 11.56 per cent.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 7,455 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the newly infected people, 19 are in Sadar, 15 in Begumganj, 11 in Sonaimuri, six in Companiganj, four in Kabirhat, seven in Senbag, one in Chatkhil upazilas.

Meanwhile, 5,790 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 1,556 are now in isolation in the district. Till now, a total of 109 people died of the virus in the district.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 35 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,485 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the newly infected people, 13 are in Sadar, seven in Bajitpur, four in Bhairab, three in Katiadi and Itna each, and one in Karimganj, Kuliarchar, Nikli, Pakundia and Tarail upazilas each.

The district-wise breakup of the total virus cases is: 1,686 in Sadar, 114 in Hossainpur, 183 in Karimganj, 138 in Tarail, 229 in Pakundia, 317 in Katiadi, 192 in Kuliarchar, 1,051 in Bhairab, 63 in Nikli, 374 in Bajitpur, 39 in Itna, 61 in Mithamoin and 38 in Austagram upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,031 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 76 died of it in the district.

BOGURA: Some 31 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 11,752 in the district.

Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 27 are in Sadar, two in Gabtali and two in Shajahanpur upazilas.

A total of 277 samples were sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and TMSS Hospital for test in the last 24 hours where 31 people were found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 10,478 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 291 died of it in the district.



