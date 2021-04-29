Benapole Land Port needs hospital urgently

JASHORE, Apr 28: No public or private hospital has been established in 50 years of independence in the country's largest land port, Benapole Land Port.

There is a union hospital in paper, but practically there is no such existence.

Passport-holding passengers, port users and locals are deprived of treatment; a total of 1.20 lakh Poura citizens are also deprived; 10,000 officers and employees of Customs and Port are in health risk.

A trade of Tk 40,000 take place though this land port with India in a year. The government gets revenue of about Tk 10,000 from different sectors. Before corona, every day 8,000 to 10,000 passport-holding passengers would travel through the international check-post of Benapole.

There are different educational institutions, public and private bank and insurance offices in Benapole.

Accidents occur everyday in the port and municipality areas. Locals have to go to the hospital in the district town, 38 kilometres away, for treatment; many die on the way before reaching the destination.

In the last six months, a total of 12 persons died and 91 injured in 75 road accidents in the port area.

Benapole Pourasabha has given certificates to 130 people who died of various diseases.

In the absence of a hospital in this important land port, people are dying in accidents regularly. Locals demanded a rich hospital in the port immediately.

Benapople Land Port handling labourers said, the port director has been asked about a hospital, and an ambulance for several times.

"Many of our labourers have lost life while doing loading-unloading work," they mentioned.

Many have been paralysed and passing hapless life in houses; many are in moribund condition.

For the interest of the port authority, we are demanding a modern hospital, they further said.

General Secretary of Benapole Transport Agency Owners' Association Azim Uddin said, a hospital is very emergency in Benapole Port area.

He mentioned, if any truck driver commits accident, he is taken to Jashore Hospital by fire service ambulance; many have died on the way.

"We demand a hospital from the Prime Minister immediately," he added.

If a hospital is here, he further said, all the port-using organisations and local people will get a place for healthcare services.

Head teacher of Benapole Mariam Memorial Girls School Ramzan Ali said, if there is a high standard hospital here, students and people will get benefits.

All the existing problems will be solved if the Prime Minister builds a hospital here, he suggested.

One student said, "We know from the childhood Benapole is the country's largest land port. But there is no hospital to receive healthcare. Let a hospital be constructed here as soon as possible."

President of Benapole Customs Clearing & Forwarding Agent Association Mafizur Rahman Sazan said, it is regretting there is no hospital in this important hospital of the country.

Like other upazila and town of the country, there are customs house, Thana, and Pourasabha in Benapole area, he mentioned.

"We urge the government for building a 50-bed hospital here soon," he added.

Jashore Civil Surgeon Dr. Sheikh Abu Shahin said, only passport-holding passengers and truck drivers are tested corona at Benapole Land Port.

If a big hospital is raised at Benapole, it will be possible to provide healthcare to all people in this region including users of the port, he added.





