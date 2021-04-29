Five found dead in five districts

Five people including a teenage girl were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Netrakona, Joypurhat, Natore, Bhola and Panchagarh, in two days.

PURBADHALA, NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of an unidentified youth in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Muhammad Shibirul Islam said the youth was a mentally-challenged youth.

He might have been run over by a truck at Atkapara area while roaming around.

Police recovered the body from the scene at about 11:30pm and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a fruit trader in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Rezaul Karim, 50, was a resident of Dhawa Tegati Village.

Locals spotted his body in Fachhir Mor area around 7 am and informed police.

Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat District Hospital morgue.

Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said injury marks were found on his body.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a maize field in Naldanga on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib, 15, son of Md Lutfar Rahaman, a resident of Mahishvanga Karigaripara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a maize field in the area at night and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested one Asif Hossain, son of Md Nazir Hossain of the area, in this connection.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Mala Begum, 16, was the daughter of covered van driver Mainuddin, a resident of Kalakopa Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

The deceased's mother Rina Begum said they started searching Mala on Saturday evening as they did not find her during Iftar.

They, later, found her body hanging from a tree nearby the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police primarily assumed that the girl committed suicide.

Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan PS Mahmudun Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death will be known once the autopsy is done.

PANCHAGARH: The body of a mentally-challenged man was recovered from a pond in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh on Sunday morning after five hours of his missing.

Deceased Hasan Ali, 32, was the son of Nazibuddin, a resident of Baniapara Village.

Local sources said Hasan along with his wife Sharmin Begum went to the pond to see fish in the early hours. Suddenly, Hasan drowned in the deep water as he did not know how to swim.

Members of Fire Service and Civil Defence and local people rescued the man at about 6am.









