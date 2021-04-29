Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five found dead in five districts

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Five people including a teenage girl were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Netrakona, Joypurhat, Natore, Bhola and Panchagarh, in two days.
PURBADHALA, NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of an unidentified youth in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Muhammad Shibirul Islam said the youth was a mentally-challenged youth.
He might have been run over by a truck at Atkapara area while roaming around.
Police recovered the body from the scene at about 11:30pm and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue.
JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a fruit trader in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Rezaul Karim, 50, was a resident of Dhawa Tegati Village.
Locals spotted his body in Fachhir Mor area around 7 am and informed police.
Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat District Hospital morgue.
Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said injury marks were found on his body.
NATORE: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a maize field in Naldanga on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Ahsan Habib, 15, son of Md Lutfar Rahaman, a resident of Mahishvanga Karigaripara Village in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body at a maize field in the area at night and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested one Asif Hossain, son of Md Nazir Hossain of the area, in this connection.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Mala Begum, 16, was the daughter of covered van driver Mainuddin, a resident of Kalakopa Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.
The deceased's mother Rina Begum said they started searching Mala on Saturday evening as they did not find her during Iftar.
They, later, found her body hanging from a tree nearby the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police primarily assumed that the girl committed suicide.
Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan PS Mahmudun Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death will be known once the autopsy is done.
PANCHAGARH: The body of a mentally-challenged man was recovered from a pond in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh on Sunday morning after five hours of his missing.
Deceased Hasan Ali, 32, was the son of Nazibuddin, a resident of Baniapara Village.
Local sources said Hasan along with his wife Sharmin Begum went to the pond to see fish in the early hours. Suddenly, Hasan drowned in the deep water as he did not know how to swim.
Members of Fire Service and Civil Defence and local people rescued the man at about 6am.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 lakh metre banned net seized in Pirojpur, Bagerhat
Dinajpur DC Khaled Mohammad Zaki distributed nutritious food items
Twelve people die of coronavirus
Young girl kills self at Nikli of Kishoreganj
129 more contract corona in three districts
Benapole Land Port needs hospital urgently
Food items were distributed among 180 jobless families in nine wards of Bagerhat
Five found dead in five districts


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft