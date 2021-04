Paddy procurement from local farmers has begun in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna







Paddy procurement from local farmers has begun in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna. UNO Md Saikat Islam inaugurated the programme at Amritakunda Food Storage in Mulgram Union on Wednesday. Upazila Agriculture Officer A A Masum Billah, Food Controller Shariful Islam, Food Storage Official Md Mizanur Rahman and Chatmohar Press Club President Roqibur Rahman Tukun were also present at the inauguration. photo: observer