Health protection items distributed in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Apr 28: Zila Parishad (ZP) of the district distributed health protection items including mask and sanitiser in seven upazilas on Sunday.

The distribution function was held in the ZP conference room with Chief Executive Officer Rebeka Khan in the chair. It was attended by ZP Chairman Mohiuddin Maharaj as chief guest. Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr. Md. Hasanat Yousuf Zaki, public representatives, journalists, government and non-government officials were present at the function.



