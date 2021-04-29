48 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 48 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Manikganj, Mymensingh, Natore and Rajshahi, in five days.

MANIKGANJ: Eight people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Saturia and Singair upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested six people in Saturia Upazila on Tuesday noon on charge of gambling.

The arrested persons are Akthter Hossain, 38, Ripon Mia, 30, Farid, 26, Mipan, 22, Somrat Mia, 30, and Rezaul Karim, 35.

RAB-4 Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Unu Mong said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Akashipara area at around 2:45pm and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

RAB members also seized Tk 18,560 in cash from their possessions.

A case under the Gambling Act was filed with Saturia Police Station (PS) in this connection, the senior ASP added.

Earlier, police have arrested two persons on charge of abducting two madrasa girls from Singair Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Tapan, 20, and Lalon, 26, residents of the upazila.

SI Ashraf Kamal Mia said Tapan, Lalon and some others abducted the girls from a lemon garden in Kanainagar Village around 4 pm on April 24. The victim's family informed police.

The accused left the girls at Nababganj Bus Stand in Dhaka around 5 pm on April 25 and left the spot. Police, later, rescued the girls and arrested the duo.

The arrested people were produced before the court here.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police have arrested three members of an inter-district motorcycle thieves' gang from different areas in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Mohammad Ikhlash Mia, 20, son of Akbar Ali of Sholahasia Village, Mohammad Nirab, 20, son of Mohammad Russell Mia, and Mohammad Tofazzal Haque alias Maikon, 26, son of late Habibur Rahman of the upazila.

However, the arrested were produced before the court.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Anukul Sarkar confirmed the matter.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two young men under the Digital Security Act in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested are Sohel Shahriar, 26, son of Abdur Rahim, and Enamul Haque, 24, son of Afsar Ali, residents of Royna Bhorat Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 CPC-2 Company Commander of Natore Camp Mirza Salahuddin said Sohel and Enamul have been making and spreading unethical videos on social media against government for the last couple of days.

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Royna Bhorat Village at noon and arrested the duo.

After filing of a case under the Digital Security Act with Baraigram PS, the arrested were handed over to the police, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 35 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in two days.

Police, in separate drives, detained 34 people on different charges in the city on Saturday.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, five are accused in different cases while four drug addicts and 25 others were detained on different charges.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a truck helper with 300 bottles of phensedyl from City Haat area in Rajshahi early Friday.

The arrested person is Milon Ali, 28, son of Ataur Rahman, a resident of Bagharpara Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi DB Police Arefin Juwel said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in in City Haat area at around 12:30am and arrested Milon from a truck with the phensedyl.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the truck driver fled the scene.





