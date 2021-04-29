Four unnatural deaths in three districts

Four people died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Kurigram and Barishal, in two days.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Two brothers were killed and three others critically injured after lightning struck them in Derai Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Fakhrul Islam, 47, and his brother Fazlu Mia, 45, residents of Muradpur Village under Bhatipara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said lightning struck them in the morning when they were working in agricultural land in the village, which left the duo dead on the spot and three others critically injured.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Derai Police Station (PS) Azizur Rahman said police were sent to the scene.

KURIGRAM: A worker died reportedly after inhaling toxic gas while working inside a septic tank in Kamarpara area in the district town on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Ratan Mia, 30, was the son of Moklesur Rahman, a resident of Ataram Village in Sadar Upazila.

Kurigram Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Deputy Director Monoranjan Sarker said Ratan fell unconscious when he entered the septic tank in the afternoon.

He was rushed to Kurigram General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Pulak Kumar Sarkar confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A rickshaw-puller died of heat stroke in Sadar Road in the city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Raja Mia, a resident of Bogura Road area in the city.

Local sources said Raja Mia stopped his rickshaw in front of Lab Aid Hospital in the city at around 11am as he felt sick all of a sudden.

Locals took him to Barishal Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Model PS Riazul Islam confirmed the incident.





