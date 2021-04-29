Health guidelines not maintained in Chatmohar haats



The photo shows cattle being sold at Amritakunda Haat in Chatmohar Upazila defying health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic. photo: observer

Even there is no follow-up or monitoring in the market; reckless movement of all including customer is continuing.

In a recent visit, one was seen with mask.

It was learnt, upazila administration has yet to issue any ban on public gathering in haats and bazaars in Chatmohar Upazila.

Besides, 135 expatriates have come from different countries in the first week of March. They were asked to stay in home quarantine; but most of them are not maintaining it.

Due to lack of monitoring and publicity by the administration, people in different haats and bazaars are not paying any attention to the health rules.

Largest market of Chatmohar Upazila is Railbazar (Amritkunda). It sits on Sunday morning and continues trading till night.

Millions of people come to the market from country's different areas. Most of them do not know about the instruction for coronavirus.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Saikat Islam said, awareness publicity has been made through mike in this connection.

It is unfortunate if there is no public awareness in this regard, he mentioned.

"I am currently taking necessary step to strengthen surveillance in the market," he gave assurance.







