Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:14 AM
Home Foreign News

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Apr 28: The United States on Tuesday ordered non-essential staff to leave its Kabul embassy, citing increased threats as Washington prepares to end its 20-year war in Afghanistan.
The order came two weeks after President Joe Biden announced that US troops, currently around 2,500, would leave the country by September.
Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington's special envoy to Afghanistan, warned in a Senate hearing that US aid could be slashed if a Taliban-dominated government did not respect human rights.
The State Department said in a travel advisory that it had "ordered the departure from US embassy Kabul of US government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere."
Ross Wilson, the acting US ambassador in Kabul, said that the State Department took the decision "in light of increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul."     -AFP



