Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:14 AM
Samsung heirs to pay $11b inheritance tax

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

SEOUL, Apr 28: The family of late Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee has pledged billions of dollars in healthcare spending and art donations and vowed to pay $11bn in one of the world's biggest-ever inheritance tax bills.
Following Lee's death in October, South Korea's most powerful family was given six months to tell tax officials how they would deal with the estate of the country's wealthiest man, including a 60 per cent inheritance tax bill on his $20bn fortune.
In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the family noted that the tax bill was "equivalent to three to four times the [South Korean] government's total estate tax revenue last year".
The family also announced a suite of philanthropic donations, including hundreds of millions of dollars for child cancer treatment, an infectious diseases hospital and vaccine research.
Lee's cache of 23,000 artworks and antiques will also be donated to South Korean museums. The personal collection includes masterpieces by Salvador Dalí, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso as well as celebrated Korean artists such as Park Soo-keun, Lee Jung-seop and Kim Whan-ki.
The Samsung group, which started life trading dried fish and vegetables in the 1930s when Japan ruled the Korean peninsula, is one of the world's top producers of computer chips and smartphones among countless electronic devices and components.    -REUTERS


