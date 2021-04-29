Video
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:14 AM
Johnson faces probe over flat makeover

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LONDON, Apr 28: Britain's Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced a formal investigation into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid for a lavish makeover of his Downing Street flat, seriously escalating a simmering scandal.
"We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred. We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case," the watchdog said. The Electoral Commission, which regulates party and election finance, has the powers to demand the repayment of questionable donations, levy fines, or ultimately refer investigations to the police for criminal prosecution.
Johnson has been locked in a war of words with his former top aide Dominic Cummings over his coronavirus policies last year and financial dealings.
Cummings, the strategist behind the 2016 campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, quit Downing Street in December under a cloud of acrimony.
He wrote on his personal blog on Friday that Johnson had sought to use potentially illegal donations to renovate his publicly funded Downing Street accommodation, reportedly at a cost of up to £200,000 ($280,000, 230,000 euros). Johnson, his fiancee Carrie Symonds and their baby son live in quarters above Number 11 Downing Street, which are more spacious than those attached to Number 10.     -AFP


Johnson faces probe over flat makeover
