Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK sending huge naval force through tensed Asia waters

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

HONG KONG, Apr 28: The largest naval flotilla assembled by Britain in recent years will set sail in May on a months' long voyage through the Pacific, the country's Defense Ministry said Monday.
As part of the journey to the Pacific, the strike group will visit 40 countries, the UK Defense Ministry said. The voyage, which will see the strike group go through the Mediterranean Sea and Indian Ocean on the way to the Pacific, will cover almost 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers), the ministry said.
Britain has not released the exact route of the strike group in the Indo-Pacific, but a planned visit to Singapore will put in on the doorstep of the South China Sea and going through the waterway would be the most obvious and direct route to its stops in Japan and South Korea.
China claims almost all of the 1.3 million-square-mile South China Sea as its sovereign territory, and it has denounced the presence of foreign warships there as the root of tensions in the region.
The strike group will be led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, marking its maiden deployment. The ship, one of the UK's two aircraft carriers, is the largest warship the UK has ever sent to sea.
Joining the carrier will be two destroyers, two anti-submarine frigates, a submarine and two auxiliary supply ships, a ministry statement said. A United States Navy guided-missile destroyer will sail with the group as well as a frigate from the Netherlands that will be tasked with air defense.
Air power within the group will be centered on RAF F-35B stealth fighters and US Marine Corps F-35Bs, all of which will fly from the deck of the 65,000-ton aircraft carrier. When a version of this carrier strike group sailed together during military exercises off Scotland last fall, the Defense Ministry said it carried "the largest concentration of fighter jets to operate at sea from a Royal Navy carrier since HMS Hermes in 1983."
It also said it was "the largest air group of fifth generation fighters at sea anywhere in the world." Fifth-generation fighters are the most advanced warplanes in the air. The International Institute for Strategic Studies says the UK carrier strike group "will be the most capable flotilla deployed by a single European navy in recent years."
Britain in March released a sweeping review of its military and foreign policy, in which it recognized a tilt toward the Indo-Pacific in the coming decade. The deployment is aimed toward a deeper UK security role in the region, with exercises planned alongside India, Japan and South Korea as well as US forces in the region.
It will also highlight one of Britain's oldest security relationships, the Five Powers Defense Agreement among Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Exercise Bersama Lima will mark the 50th anniversary of the defense pact, the Defense Ministry said.
When asked in March about the British deployment as well as French military activity in the South China Sea, China's Defense Ministry said Beijing "firmly opposes any country interfering in regional affairs under the pretext of 'freedom of navigation' and damaging the common interests of regional countries."
The UK carrier group is also expected to pass to the east of Taiwan, the self-governed island that China also claims as part of its territory and around which Beijing has been increasing its naval and air deployments in recent months.
In its defense review, the British government called out challenges posed by China. "China's increasing power and international assertiveness is likely to be the most significant geopolitical factor of the 2020s," the review said, describing Beijing as "the biggest state-based threat to the UK's economic security."    -CNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE kit) attends to Covid-19
Australia to upgrade military bases with eye on Pacific tensions
Bolsonaro faces Brazil Senate pandemic probe
Samsung heirs to pay $11b inheritance tax
EU lawmakers backs Brexit trade deal
Johnson faces probe over flat makeover
Customers sit on a terrace alongside a canal in Amsterdam, on April 28


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft