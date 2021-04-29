Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir

HARARE, APRIL 28: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe without key leg-spinner Yasir Shah in a two-Test series which starts in Harare on Thursday, but are "confident" after beating South Africa earlier this year.

Yasir has been an integral part of Pakistan's Test bowling attack since making his debut in 2014, only missing two tours -- to Ireland for a single Test and a two-match visit to England -- both in 2018.

Yasir, who has taken 235 wickets in 45 Tests, is absent with a knee injury.

The visitors will also be without frontline seamer Mohammad Abbas, now starring for Hampshire in English county cricket, who lost favour with selectors early this year.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan will instead rely on the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi (15 Tests), Hasan Ali (11) and Faheem Ashraf (eight), while Nauman Ali (two Tests) is the frontline spinner.

They also have leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood and off-spinner Sajid Khan to chose from, who both have not played a Test yet.

Hasan's 10 wickets anchored a victory over South Africa in Pakistan's last Test in Rawalpindi two months ago.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes his team can kick on from that 2-0 series win.

"Our confidence level is good after winning the home series against South Africa so we hope to carry that good performance," Misbah told AFP.

"Yes, we don't have Yasir but the back-up spinners, like Sajid and Mahmood, are good and in the absence of Yasir they have a good opportunity to perform." -AFP











