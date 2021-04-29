Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former Sri Lanka Test player gets six-year ban for match-fixing

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

COLOMBO, APRIL 28: Sri Lanka's former Test cricketer and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was banned for six years on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council for match-fixing during a T10 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
The ban on the 42-year-old is backdated to October 2018 when he was suspended pending an investigation into his conduct at the inaugural Sharjah tournament in 2017.
"Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles," the ICC's anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall said. "It will not be tolerated in our sport.
"In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others."
There was no immediate comment from Zoysa, but he had expressed shock when the ICC initially announced in November that he had been found guilty.
"It is a fallacious and cheap gimmick by the ICC to perform such an act (of announcing guilt) intentionally to tarnish my reputation and the reputation of my beloved country," Zoysa told reporters in Colombo at the time.
His sanctioning came eight days after another former Sri Lankan bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was banned for eight years for corruption during the same T10 tournament.
Both were found guilty after a two-year investigation.
The duo join a growing list of Sri Lankan players to have been punished by the ICC for breaching its anti-corruption rules. Lokuhettige featured in an Al Jazeera documentary in 2018 when he spoke to an undercover reporter about fixing a game. Zoysa was accused of agreeing to introduce players to an Indian national to arrange match-fixing and remains under investigation accused of further breaches of the anti-corruption code.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema volley pegs back Chelsea to leave semi-final in the balance
Doctors not IOC should decide Olympics fate: Wickenheiser
Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir
Former Sri Lanka Test player gets six-year ban for match-fixing
Russell pays homage to Sheikh Jamal on his 68th birthday
MCC to hold live panel discussions on future of women's cricket
Matches to be played in Dhaka in lockdown
BCB retain 1st Test squad for last match


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft