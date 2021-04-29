Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

MCC to hold live panel discussions on future of women's cricket

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
BIPIN DANI

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will be involved in the live panel event, which has been organised by the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) to discuss the future of women's cricket.
Incidentally, the 43-year-old former ex-wicket keeper and the left-handed batsman is the president of the MCC.
"Our President (Kumar Sangakkara) will be introducing the panel discussion remotely" Adam Matthews, the MCC's Media and Communications Officer, says from Lord's.
Sanga is presently in India on IPL assignment (he is Rajasthan Royals' team director).    
The live online event which will take place on Thursday 29th April is to celebrate women's cricket and a prestigious panel comprising players and leaders on and off the field, including Claire Taylor, Dr Sarah Fane and Naomi Dattani will discuss the shift in attitude and momentum for women's and girls' cricket.
The event will be hosted by MCC President Designate, former England captain, and ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket Clare Connor.
"It is being broadcast live from Lord's via YouTube", the media official confirmed.
This time around, the two MCC teams - consisting of women's players from across the country - will be playing the 100-ball format for the first time, ahead of Lord's hosting London Spirit's men's and women's matches when the inaugural tournament begins this summer, as well as The Hundred Finals day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema volley pegs back Chelsea to leave semi-final in the balance
Doctors not IOC should decide Olympics fate: Wickenheiser
Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir
Former Sri Lanka Test player gets six-year ban for match-fixing
Russell pays homage to Sheikh Jamal on his 68th birthday
MCC to hold live panel discussions on future of women's cricket
Matches to be played in Dhaka in lockdown
BCB retain 1st Test squad for last match


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft