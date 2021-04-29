MCC to hold live panel discussions on future of women's cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will be involved in the live panel event, which has been organised by the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) to discuss the future of women's cricket.

Incidentally, the 43-year-old former ex-wicket keeper and the left-handed batsman is the president of the MCC.

"Our President (Kumar Sangakkara) will be introducing the panel discussion remotely" Adam Matthews, the MCC's Media and Communications Officer, says from Lord's.

Sanga is presently in India on IPL assignment (he is Rajasthan Royals' team director).

The live online event which will take place on Thursday 29th April is to celebrate women's cricket and a prestigious panel comprising players and leaders on and off the field, including Claire Taylor, Dr Sarah Fane and Naomi Dattani will discuss the shift in attitude and momentum for women's and girls' cricket.

The event will be hosted by MCC President Designate, former England captain, and ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket Clare Connor.

"It is being broadcast live from Lord's via YouTube", the media official confirmed.

This time around, the two MCC teams - consisting of women's players from across the country - will be playing the 100-ball format for the first time, ahead of Lord's hosting London Spirit's men's and women's matches when the inaugural tournament begins this summer, as well as The Hundred Finals day.





