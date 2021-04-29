Matches to be played in Dhaka in lockdown

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decided to play the matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Dhaka till the restrictions and lockdown are there.

The chairperson of the Professional League Management Committee also federation's senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy confirmed media about that on Wednesday. He also assured the club that they would get a partial of the allocation for taking part in the league before the second round of BPL roll.

The authority had to initiate the lockdown two weeks ago after the cases of Coronavirus infection saw an alarming increase. The tenure of the continuing lockdown was extended till the 5th of April later.

Albeit the continuous nationwide lockdown, a few days back most of the participating teams agreed with the PLMC of BFF to roll the second round of BPL Football from Friday, the 30th of April.

Earlier, the first round of league was played at four different venues in Dhaka, Tongi, Cumilla and Munshiganj.

After the first round of the 13-team league, Bashundhara Kings is leading the point table with 34 points playing 12 matches. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club is at the second place with 26 points and Dhaka Abahani is right behind at the third place with 25 points.







