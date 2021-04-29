Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Matches to be played in Dhaka in lockdown

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decided to play the matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Dhaka till the restrictions and lockdown are there.
The chairperson of the Professional League Management Committee also federation's senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy confirmed media about that on Wednesday. He also assured the club that they would get a partial of the allocation for taking part in the league before the second round of BPL roll.
The authority had to initiate the lockdown two weeks ago after the cases of Coronavirus infection saw an alarming increase. The tenure of the continuing lockdown was extended till the 5th of April later.
Albeit the continuous nationwide lockdown, a few days back most of the participating teams agreed with the PLMC of BFF to roll the second round of BPL Football from Friday, the 30th of April.
Earlier, the first round of league was played at four different venues in Dhaka, Tongi, Cumilla and Munshiganj.
After the first round of the 13-team league, Bashundhara Kings is leading the point table with 34 points playing 12 matches. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club is at the second place with 26 points and Dhaka Abahani is right behind at the third place with 25 points.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema volley pegs back Chelsea to leave semi-final in the balance
Doctors not IOC should decide Olympics fate: Wickenheiser
Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir
Former Sri Lanka Test player gets six-year ban for match-fixing
Russell pays homage to Sheikh Jamal on his 68th birthday
MCC to hold live panel discussions on future of women's cricket
Matches to be played in Dhaka in lockdown
BCB retain 1st Test squad for last match


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft