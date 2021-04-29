Video
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:13 AM
BCB retain 1st Test squad for last match

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

BCB kept faith on the 15-man squad that they announced for the 1st Test. The official confirmation of perpetuation came on Wednesday.
In that case, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, are the specialist batsmen, while Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam are the quicks. Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hassan Miraza are the spinning weapons for Mominul.
Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan and Nayeem Hasan were dropped from the primary squad.
Mohammad Mithun, Shadman Islam, Yasir Ali Chowdhury and Shoriful Islam were out of playing eleven for the 1st Test and Bangladesh have possibility to go with same playing eleven in the 2nd match starting today.
SQUAD
Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam.






