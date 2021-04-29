

Winning Test series abroad is our goal: Domingo

Domingo saw a golden chance to chase the dream at the Pallekele International Stadium given the form and class the Bangladesh batsmen and bowler showed in the drawn first Test.

"We want to try to win the series. It will be a great achievement for Bangladesh to win a series in Sri Lanka. Winning a Test series abroad is a goal that we have set ourselves," Domingo said here today in a virtual press conference with the media on Wednesday.

"We have to play well over the five days. Sri Lanka are a tough side to beat especially at home. Our focus is on starting the Test well, and one session at a time."

Bangladesh's only series victory on foreign soil came against West Indies in 2009. That West Indies side was severely depleted as their first choice players skipped the series due to the financial spat with the board.

The Tigers' highest success then in overseas Test series was two drawn series against Zimbabwe in 2013 and Sri Lanka in 2017. In both cases they won one Test and lost one to draw the series by 1-1.

Domingo said he would love to change that trend time around and it was the goal he set also for himself.

"It is disappointing when a drawn Test is seen as a massive success. I am not here for drawn Tests," Domingo remarked.

"We don't want to lose Tests but we should have a mental shift. We have to play to win, and not merely be happy with draws. I have had six or seven Tests with the team now, I think I understand our team and culture. I know the areas we need to improve on, particularly on the mental side of things in Tests."

Domingo knew that since Bangladesh has been vulnerable in longer version format, they get carried away mentally more often. He emphasized on to come out of this and be bold in decision making on the ground.

"There's a long way to go. There's a fear of losing Tests, and that's something that we have to come away from. We have to play to win. At the moment I feel we are playing not to lose. It is a mental shift that we need to make. That mental shift will take a bit of time," he said.

"Guys haven't been successful in Tests. Until we change that mindset, we will always be okay with mediocrity. It is not something I want to be part of. We want to take the team forward and play the game to win. We have to bat first in tough conditions. We have to declare to give ourselves enough time to bowl sides out. Those are the shifts that you have to make to become a serious Test playing nation." -BSS







