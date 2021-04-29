2nd Test kick starts today, Tigers eyeing win



Bangladesh team's practice session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh followed six-five policy in the 1st Test and have possibility go with similar playing eleven today. All their batters outshone but Saif Hasan. Tamim Iqbal hit fifties in both the innings. Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque picked up tons while Mishfiqur Rahim and Liton Das batted for respective half centuries. All the visiting whiffers must be trying to resume from where they left.

Bowling is the name of frustration for Bangladesh in the previous match, though Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam had started get them back in the final day of the match. Mehidy Miraz was also very accurate in terms of line and length. Ebadot Hossain was impactful in few occasions. The only name of blunt weapon was Abu Jayed Rahi and Bangladesh think tank have only option look for alternative of Rahi, if they want, and in that case uncap Shoriful Islam might be the most possible option.

Sri Lanka in the contrary are obvious to bring change in the playing eleven since speedster Lahiru Kumara was ruled out sustaining injury and Chamika Karunaratne will succeed him. Lankan tent possibly will increase turners and in that case chinaman Lakshan Sandakan can be included in the final squad.

Hosts had been more outstanding with the bat and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, the double centurion in the previous match, is the main headache for Bangladesh bowlers. Dinesh Chandimal possibly will replace Oshada Fernando. Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga and Suranga Lakmal are the proven Lankan performers to see in action today.

The wicket that prepared for the 2nd Test looks spin friendly but still it offers a lot to batters. There have cloudy sky over Kandy and toss winning side will prefer to bat first to avoid 4th innings batting.







