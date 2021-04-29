Heatwave to continue for next two days



A man trying to get respite from the heatwave by sprinkling water on his face in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Sylhet, Rangpur, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Feni, Rajshahi and Pabna.

Issued at 9:00am on Wednesday, the Met Office bulletin forecasts that day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area, it said.

Rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Kishoreganj and Cumilla.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, said the bulletin.

But the Met Office's five-day outlook says that there may be rain or thundershowers, and the day temperature may also fall.

