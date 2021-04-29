Annual container handling capacity of Ctg Port to increase to 7m TEUs in 5 yrs

CHATTOGRAM Apr 25: The Chattogram Port, prime sea port of the country, started its journey in 1888 with two mooring jetties have now increased to 22 jetties including 10 berths for container Ships.

The Chattogram Port Authority had been constructed 133 years back as a General Cargo Berth, container handling started since 1977 with only 6 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of container that has now reached to 3 million TEUs in the past 2019. Currently a total of 10 container ships can take berth at a time. But the arrival of the container vessels in the Chattogram Port has rapidly been increasing with the rapid global containerisation in the maritime trade. Talking to the Daily Observer, the Chairman of CPA Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said that the Chattogram Port handled 92 per cent of total Import and export cargo and 98 per cent of the containerised cargo of the country. He said, the Chattogram Port handled 3 Million TEUs of containers in the past 2019-20 fiscal. The rate of increased is 2.9 per cent. In the previous fiscal of 2018-19 fiscal, the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million. The rate of increased was 4 per cent.

Presently, the Chattogram Port is equipped to handle more than 3.5 million TEUs of containers annually.

CPA Chairman hoped that the annual handling capacity of the port would increase to 4 million TEUs after completion of PCT and Ladiarchar Multi-purpose terminal. Moreover, the Bay terminal can only handle 3 million TEUs of container annually. As a result, CPA Chairman confirmed that the total annual handling capacity would increase to 7 million TEUs within the next five year. Moreover, the Matarbari deep sea port will add a huge capacity of annual container handling capacity of the country expected to be more than 10 million TEUs.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port is now managed by the CPA Ordinance 1976 approved by the then Martial Law government. Later on in 1995, the then government had amended the Ordinance including 17 clauses. Besides, all the ports of the country are also managed by the Port Act 1908 passed by the then British government, known as parent Act. Presently, CPA has taken up a step to update the existing 1976 Act which is under process.

Shahjahan said that the steps to increase the handling capacity of the port had been continuing day by day.

The on-going projects are; Patenga Container Terminal (PCT), Bay Terminal with three terminals, Laldiar Char Terminal, and Matarbari Deep sea Port.

It may be mentioned that the Port Commissioner constituted in 1887 started working formally in 1888.

Four jetties had been set up in 1910 last and joined with the Assam Bengal Railway. In 1926, Chattogram Port had been declared Major Port.

In 1960, the Chattogram Port Commissioner had been declared as Chattogram Port Trust and subsequently in 1976, the Port Trust had been constituted Chattogram Port Authoriy.







