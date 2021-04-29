Writ seeks judicial probe into Banshkhali shooting

Five rights organisations collectively have filed a writ petition with the High Court (HC) seeking judicial inquiry into the death of five workers in police firing at a coal-based power plant of S Alam Group in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram.

The organizations--Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (Blast), Nijera Kori (NK), Safety and Rights Society, and Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD)--filed the writ petition on Wednesday.

The petition also sought HC directive on the authorities to stop construction of the coal-based power plant of S Alam Group till completion of the inquiry.

The organisations also sought HC order on the ministry concerned to submit a report on the environment and the protection, safety and security of the workers of the power plant to the court.

They also requested the HC to direct the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Chattogram to submit their inquiry reports on the incidents to the court.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bela and the lawyer for the writ petition told journalists that a total of 12 workers were killed and several were injured in different incidents at S Alam power plant in Banshkhali in 2016, 2017 and April 17 in 2021.

On April 22, another writ petition was filed by the rights organization, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) with the HC seeking a directive to hold a judicial inquiry into the killing at coal-fired power plant of S Alam Group at Banshkhali.

The writ also sought compensation of Tk 3 crore for the families of the deceased and of Tk 2 crore to the families of the wounded.

Lawyer Syeda Nasreen filed the writ petition on behalf of the ASK. The HC may hold hearing simultaneously on both the writ petitions over the incident of killing and injuring workers at the power plant, said lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

On April 17, five workers of a coal-based power plant of S Alam Group were shot to death and 25 others injured in a clash between police and workers over payment of their dues in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram district.







