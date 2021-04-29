Video
Motijheel Mayhem

Hefazat leaders Habibullah Kashemi held, two others remanded again

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

 
Maulna Ataullah Amini ,  Assistant Secretary General  of Hefazat-e-Islam was placed   on a fresh six-day remand in two cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel Police Station relating to mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital eight years ago.
Another Hefazat leader Ehteshamul Haque was put a six-day remand again in two separate cases of Paltan and Motijheel police station relating to Hefazat's mayhem of Motijheel area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order on Wednesday.
 Police produced accused Amini before the court after a five-day remand in another case of Paltan Police Station.
Police  pleaded to grant a ten-day remand in the case filed with  Motijheel police and a seven -day remand for Amini   in the case filed with Paltan police   relating to  mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital in 2013.
 Earlier on April 22 another Dhaka court put Amini on a five-day remand in a case filed with Paltan relating to Shapla Chattar mayhem in 2013. Several cases were filed with Paltan police recently   on charges of torching vehicles, vandalising shops and looting valuables near the Baitul Mukarram national mosque during Hefazat's demonstrations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mode's Bangladesh visit on March 26 this year.
Meanwhile, Police on Wednesday arrested Hefazat-e-Islam leader Md. Mufti   from the capital's Vatara area in a case over 2013 Shapla Chattar violence.
Md. Azharul Islam Mukul, chief of Demra zonal team, conducted  a drive around 5:20 pm and arrested him, said Md A Ahad, DC, Detective Branch, Wari.
Many Hefazat leaders have been arrested in the country recently following the vandalism and arson attack carried out by its activists across the country protesting against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi marking the celebration of golden jubilee of the country's independence last month.
In Chattogram students of Hathazari Madrasa carried out infernal violence for two days, on March 26 and March 27.
They set fire to the car of the Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Hathazari that worth Tk. 55 lac. All documents from the AC land office were burned.


