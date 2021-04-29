HC rejects bail plea of Porimol in VNSC student rape case

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday refused to grant bail to former Porimol Joyodhor, a teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC), who is serving life term iimprisonment for raping a Class X student of the institution in 2011.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order after hearing on the application filed by Porimol, seeking bail. On November 25 in 2015, Judge Saleh Uddin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal sentenced Porimol to life term imprisonment in the case.









