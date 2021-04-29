Four-year-long project not completed even in 11 yrs

Eleven years have passed but a four-year-long project is yet to be completed with its cost increasing.

The cost of the project has been increased twice. The time of the projects has been extended three times.

The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) have found irregularities in procuring equipment in 'Urban Public and Environmental Health Sector Development Project'. The IMED, however, said there was no need for the further extension of time of the project. The project was taken in 2010. It was supposed to be completed in 2014. Primarily the cost of the project was estimated at Tk555.45 crore.

In the first amendment, the cost of the project increased to Tk660.90 crore and the time was extended till December 2016.

In the second amendment, the cost of the project increased to Tk708 crore and the time was extended till June 2020. After that the project time was extended till June 2021 without increasing the cost.

The IMED asked the authorities concerned to complete the project in time. Recently, a meeting of the steering committee of the project was held. Helaluddin Ahmed, senior secretary of the local government division chaired the meeting.

Representatives of the Local Government Division, representatives of the Planning Commission, Economic Relations Division (ERD), IMED and Finance Division were also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, IMED presented its views on the project.

The actual progress of the project taken up in 2010 is only 60 percent of the cost it will take now. The project is running in 7 city corporations and 326 municipalities. Sources said five hydro wheel loaders and five hydraulic excavators worth about Tk20 crore have been procured which are not included in the project.

However, permission has been sought from the local government division and ADB for the purchase of Tk20 crore equipment under the project.

Director of the project Nurul Alam said, two purchases worth Tk20 crore have been made. It is not in the DPP. The matter has not been resolved yet.





