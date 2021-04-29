10 buses gutted in Nawabganj bus stand fire



A fire that broke out at Bandura bus stand in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka on Wednesday gutted at least 10 buses and several shops. photo : Observer

Four firefighting units extinguished the fire in three and a half hours after it started around 10:30am, said Lima Khanam, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room. Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Nawabganj Police Station, said the fire originated at a waste dumping ground after someone lit the fire on rubbish piled there. Immediately, the fire broke out to a nearby machine oil shop and then engulfed the buses parked at the station around 10:30 am. On information, three firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.





