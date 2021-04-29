Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

10 buses gutted in Nawabganj bus stand fire

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

A fire that broke out at Bandura bus stand in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka on Wednesday gutted at least 10 buses and several shops. photo : Observer

A fire that broke out at Bandura bus stand in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka on Wednesday gutted at least 10 buses and several shops. photo : Observer

At least ten buses of N Mallik Paribahan and several shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Bandura bus stand in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka district on Wednesday.
Four firefighting units extinguished the fire in three and a half hours after it started around 10:30am, said Lima Khanam, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room. Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Nawabganj Police Station, said the fire originated at a waste dumping ground after someone lit the fire on rubbish piled there. Immediately, the fire broke out to a nearby machine oil shop and then engulfed the buses parked at the station around 10:30 am. On information, three firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heatwave to continue for next two days
Indian Covid variant found in17 countries: WHO
Annual container handling capacity of Ctg Port to increase to 7m TEUs in 5 yrs
Writ seeks judicial probe into Banshkhali shooting
Hefazat leaders Habibullah Kashemi held, two others remanded again
HC rejects bail plea of Porimol in VNSC student rape case
Four-year-long project not completed even in 11 yrs
10 buses gutted in Nawabganj bus stand fire


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft