Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:11 AM
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, April 28: Emirates will resume its four weekly services to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2, the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement on Thursday.
The Barcelona-Mexico City route will be operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR which offers 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class.
Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 3:25am, arriving in Barcelona at 8:35am before departing again at 10:50am and arriving at Mexico City at 4:05pm on the same day.
The return flight EK256 will depart Mexico City at 7:40am UAE time, arriving in Barcelona at 1:45pm the next day. EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona the same day at 3:30am bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 12:15pm the next day.
The resumed service between Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico will serve Emirates customers in Mexico and offer more choice to travellers heading from Europe, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East via Dubai or Barcelona.
The service will also provide additional connectivity to global markets for Mexican exports such as avocados, berries, mangoes, automotive parts and medical supplies.
Mexico is a popular destination for global travellers, in particular from the UAE, Spain, Pakistan, Singapore, Egypt and Lebanon.    -Khaleej Times


