Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dollar rebounds as US yields rise

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

LONDON, April 28: The U.S. dollar edged higher on Wednesday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement and a speech by Joe Biden later in the day where the U.S. president is set to announce more stimulus plans.
Though the greenback recovered from a one-month low hit earlier this week, investors expect the U.S. central bank to maintain its policy settings and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is seen as likely to repeat his dovish message.
The dollar index rose 0.2% at 91.047, bouncing from Monday's low of 90.679, its weakest level since March 3, though investors were not convinced a recent downtrend had ended.
The greenback's gains were also bolstered by higher U.S. Treasury yields with benchmark yields on 10-year notes rising above 1.60% after tepid auction results. [US/]
Investors' inflation expectations, measured by the break-even inflation rate calculated from U.S. inflation-linked bonds, rose above 2.40% on Tuesday, the highest level since 2013.
But analysts expect the Fed will remain unperturbed by the prospects of more stimulus plans and rising inflation expectations, holding the prospect of more losses for the greenback in the coming weeks.
"We still expect Powell to remain ultra-dovish and emphasise the long period ahead in which the Fed plans to maintain loose monetary policy, which will leave open the prospect of further USD weakness," MUFG strategists said. The euro slipped 0.2% to $1.2070, off Monday's two-month high of $1.2117.
The dollar stood at 108.97 yen, having jumped 0.59% overnight and extending its recovery from a seven-week low of 107.48 touched last week, in tandem with rises in U.S. bond yields.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sterling takes back seat to dollar ahead of Fed
Emirates to resume flights to Mexico City via Barcelona from July 2
Dollar rebounds as US yields rise
BD eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination
DBBL approves 30 pc dividend
IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend
Sonali Paper’s net profit rises 21pc in nine months
MBL holds AGM, approves 15pc dividend


Latest News
Rain brings sigh of relief to Dhaka dwellers after heatwave
Russia's Sputnik vaccine rejected by Brazil's health regulator
Serum Institute lowers Covishield prices to Rs 300 a dose
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies
Banks to remain open on limited scale till May 5
Two more die of Covid-19 in Rajshahi division
Munia's death: Basundhara Group MD seeks anticipatory bail
2.5 lakh meters current net seized in Hatia
Madrasa student dies as wall collapses in earthquake
BGB man killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Six diaries, two mobiles recovered from Munia's flat
Strong earthquake hits Bangladesh, India
'Millionaire' Chhatra League leader arrested from Tongi
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Fire at Nababganj depot burns buses, shops
Industrialist Deen Mohammad dies
CDC says vaccinated Americans can now go outside without a mask
3 Bangladeshi women in 'Asian Scientist 100' list
Lockdown extended till May 5; Notice issued
Ensure unimpeded oxygen supply
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft