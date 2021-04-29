Video
IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend

IBBL board recommends 10pc cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has recommended 10 per cent cash dividend for the shareholders for the year 2020 subject to approval of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Bank.
The decision was taken in a virtual meeting of the board on Tuesday with its Chairman Professor Md Nazmul Hassan in the chair, IBBL said in a press release.
Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, other Directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO and JQM Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
The Board also decided to hold its 38th Annual General Meeting of the Bank on June 27.
The Record date for entitlement of dividend has been fixed on May 20 this year. The meeting also adopted unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2021.


