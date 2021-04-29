Sonali Paper’s net profit rises 21pc in nine months

Recently Sonali Paper and Board Mills Ltd published their annual statements.

In 9 months, (July, 20-March 21) The company's net profit after tax shot to Tk 4.19 crore against Tk 3.46 crore in previous year. It's net profit increases by 21.15 per cent, says a press release.

But Sonali Paper's earnings per share decreased 31 percent in the third quarter of this year.

Its earnings per share (EPS) from January through March in 2021 was Tk 0.22, down from Tk 0.32 in the same period a year earlier, said the company in a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

However, its EPS from July 2020 through March 2021 stood at Tk 2.29, which was Tk 2.08 in the corresponding period a year ago.

As of March 31, 2021, the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk281.73.

Sonali Paper has raised its paid-up capital gradually by declaring bonus dividends and turns into 'A' category company in stock market.

The Sonali Paper and Board Mills started its business in 1977 and the company was listed with the DSE in 1985.

The company mainly produces white and printing papers, simplex papers and duplex papers.




















