Thursday, 29 April, 2021, 3:11 AM
MBL holds AGM, approves 15pc dividend

Published : Thursday, 29 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

The 22nd Annual General Meeting of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) held virtually from its Head Office on Wednesday. The Profit and Loss A/c, Balance Sheet as on December 31, 2020 and 10% Cash and 5% bonus Dividend have been approved by the Shareholders, says a press release.
The meeting was presided over by Morshed Alam M.P. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Limited. Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered his welcome speech at the AGM.
Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and M. Amanullah, Vice Chairmen; Md. Anwarul Haque, Chairman, Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee; Dr. Gazi Mohammad Hasan Jamil, Chairman, Audit Committee; A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Md. Abdul Hannan, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, M A Khan Belal, Mohammad Abdul Awal and Dr. Md. Rezaul Kabir Directors; were connected the AGM virtually. Bank's company secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Sponsors, significant number of Shareholders along with senior executives and officers were also connected to the AGM virtually.
The Chairman in his speech stated that, facing the challenges of Corona Pandemic Mercantile Bank succeeded in 2020. He mentioned it is the result of co-operation and support of its shareholders, clients, Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies and he thanked the Board of Directors and the management for their collective effort towards the achievement of the Bank. He expressed his firm belief that, Mercantile Bank Limited will be able to face the challenges of 21st century by developing the quality of its services and human resources, and implementing use of latest technology and managing risks.  
Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said to the shareholders about activities of the bank in the year 2020 and presented the future planning for the year 2021.


