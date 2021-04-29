

MBL holds AGM, approves 15pc dividend

The meeting was presided over by Morshed Alam M.P. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Limited. Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered his welcome speech at the AGM.

Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) and M. Amanullah, Vice Chairmen; Md. Anwarul Haque, Chairman, Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee; Dr. Gazi Mohammad Hasan Jamil, Chairman, Audit Committee; A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Md. Abdul Hannan, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, M A Khan Belal, Mohammad Abdul Awal and Dr. Md. Rezaul Kabir Directors; were connected the AGM virtually. Bank's company secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Sponsors, significant number of Shareholders along with senior executives and officers were also connected to the AGM virtually.

The Chairman in his speech stated that, facing the challenges of Corona Pandemic Mercantile Bank succeeded in 2020. He mentioned it is the result of co-operation and support of its shareholders, clients, Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies and he thanked the Board of Directors and the management for their collective effort towards the achievement of the Bank. He expressed his firm belief that, Mercantile Bank Limited will be able to face the challenges of 21st century by developing the quality of its services and human resources, and implementing use of latest technology and managing risks.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said to the shareholders about activities of the bank in the year 2020 and presented the future planning for the year 2021.



















